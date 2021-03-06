Ferrari Challenge winners awards ceremony

The awards ceremony for the winners of the European and North American series of the Ferrari Challenge took place on Saturday evening after the victors were decided in the final round of the season at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

There were two main changes to the 2021 edition of this event. Firstly, the physical and virtual setting in which it was held allowed all the drivers to take part, either live – in compliance with social distancing rules – or from home. Secondly, the evening also included the awards to the drivers who won titles in the season’s main Prancing Horse closed-wheel car championships. Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, and Antonello Coletta, Head of Attività Sportive GT, attended the ceremony.

The Ferrari Challenge Europe series honoured Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Trofeo Pirelli), Frederik Paulsen (Trofeo Pirelli AM), Roger Grouwels (Coppa Shell), “Alex Fox” (Coppa Shell Am), Fabienne Wohlwend (Pirelli Ladies Cup) and Corinna Gostner (Shell Ladies Cup). The North American Ferrari Challenge North America series celebrated the triumphs of Cooper MacNeil (Trofeo Pirelli), Dave Musial (Trofeo Pirelli Am), Brad Horstmann (Coppa Shell), Justin Wetherill (Coppa Shell Am) and Eileen Bildman (Ladies Cup). Finally, the Ferrari Challenge UK featured category winners Lucky Khera (Trofeo Pirelli) and Jamie Thwaites (Coppa Shell).

During the event, the dealers with the most points in the various national and continental series of the Prancing Horse one-make series received their respective Dealer Cups: Baron Motorsport (Ferrari Challenge Europe), Ferrari of Central Florida (Ferrari Challenge North America) and Graypaul Birmingham (Ferrari Challenge UK).