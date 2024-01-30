Ferrari announces the partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%

Ferrari is proud to announce a new partnership with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% , the Italian super premium beer brand owned by the Asahi Europe & International group. The multi-year partnership thus brings together two major Italian brands with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% partnering not just Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1, but also the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, one of the best known one-make racing series, this year in its 32nd season.

Being two Italian companies, the partnership between Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% cannot help but be built on passion and style, aimed at Prancing Horse fans around the world, with a series of initiatives aimed at boosting their experience as Ferrari supporters.

To celebrate the partnership and give a taste of the experiences to come, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will launch a series of limited-edition products, starting with Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0% as an affectionate nod to the Scuderia Ferrari fans.

Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% will also collaborate with the FIA sanctioned Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli, the one-make series that, for 32 years, has brought together dream cars and accomplished amateur racers at some of the most iconic race tracks in the world. The 2024 season of the Maranello marque's championship will see the debut of the new car, the Ferrari 296 Challenge, which will be engaged in the Europe and North America series.



