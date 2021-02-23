Maranello 23 febbraio 2021

Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca was home of the fifth round of Ferrari Challenge competition in North America. While wildfires had recently ravaged the nearby area, the circuit itself remained pristine and offered its usual challenges, with none more prominent than the famed Corkscrew corner. Drivers made use of picture-perfect weather to put on a perfect display of Ferrari Challenge racing action intensity and respect.



Cooper MacNeil saw his streak of perfect races ended at Laguna as he suffered a mechanical problem that dropped him down the grid. That allowed Ross Chouest to step to the fore and win his first race of the season. MacNeil did resume his dominance in Sunday’s race, however. Brent Holden took the Trofeo Pirelli AM victory on Saturday, a breakthrough performance that allowed him to close the gap to Sunday’s winner and championship leaders Dave Musial and Jean-Claude Saada. Brad Horstmann and Jim Booth traded wins in Coppa Shell while Dave Musial Jr. and Michael Watt did the same in Coppa Shell AM.