Fast Lane: Paolo Scudieri

It is passion that motivates many drivers to compete in the world of racing, especially in the Ferrari Challenge. Paolo Scudieri is a case in point. After getting to know the Prancing Horse one-make series, he couldn’t resist the excitement of a championship he describes as extraordinary. Fast Lane interviewed the Sa.Mo.Car team driver.

You are in your second season in Ferrari Challenge. How do you feel?

“It’s always thrilling to take part in a Ferrari Challenge race. It’s not just going out on track, but the anticipation is extraordinary too: the waiting period between one championship and another; the desire for everything to restart as soon as possible; to relive the excitement behind the wheel of a Ferrari. Ferrari is passion”.

What’s your feeling about the 488 Challenge Evo?

“The 488 has evolved a lot in recent years, with an emphasis on technical evolution. The car has adopted important technological solutions, thanks also to the evolution of aerodynamic aids. You discover it anew every time you drive.