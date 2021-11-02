Fast Lane: Luka Nurmi

What made you begin racing so young?

"I started racing karts when I was just four years old and since I was a kid I've been trying to improve and have constantly aimed higher and higher, moving from category to category. At 14 I first got behind the wheel of a Porsche GT3 Cup and at 15 I started racing. In other words, I've been working hard since I was a kid to get ahead in this sport.”

You are the youngest driver ever to win in the Ferrari Challenge: did you ever expect to get a result like this so quickly?

"On the eve of the Monza race I didn't really know what to expect because it was my first ever international race: before that I had only raced in Finland and I didn’t know if I would be up to the level of the other European drivers. So I'd have to say that I didn't expect it, but right from the first tests at Monza I realised I could compete with even the most elite rivals.”

What are your goals as a driver?

"My dream is to win the Le Mans. That is currently my main goal, my strongest desire. And then my hope is to become a professional driver one day, maybe even for Ferrari!”