Fast lane: Christian Brunsborg

You made your debut in 2020 at the Misano Finali Mondiali and have now decided to take on an entire season. How do you feel?

“I feel very positive, and I couldn't wait for the season to start to test myself. I want to be as successful as possible”.

How was your first go in the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo?

“The car is very reliable, and I feel I can achieve high speeds. This is very important to me".

Do you prefer faster tracks or more technical ones?

“I prefer the more technical tracks because you can manage the race lap by lap.”

Among past and present legends, is there any driver who inspires you?

“If I had to name one, I would definitely pick Ayrton Senna”.

What are your hobbies outside of motorsport?

“If I could, I would devote every waking moment of my day to cars! I have other hobbies like golf, for example. I am also a passionate football fan”.



