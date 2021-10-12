Fast Lane: Arno Dahlmeyer

This is your maiden year in the Ferrari Challenge, how is it going?

"This is my first experience, not only in the Ferrari Challenge, but in motorsport in general and I have to say it has been very exciting. I still feel overwhelmed by all these emotions that are so new to me, but I am nevertheless very satisfied. I feel that I am improving race by race and this has also been due to my team who have given me the maximum support."

What kind of driver do you consider yourself?



"Well, first of all, I'm aware that I'm a rookie, a driver who still has a lot of experience still to gain and I think this season should help me to resolve the question: ‘What kind of driver am I?’ That's what this first year on the track is all about, getting to know my skills and my style better.”

What is the most satisfying aspect of being a racing driver?



"There are so many positive aspects, it is difficult to choose any one in particular. It's certainly wonderful to spend these weekends surrounded by amazing, powerful cars, alongside my team and my friends, having a great time with them. Not to mention the opponents: it's really nice to experience the magic of the paddock together and then get to face each other in the race. There are many facets mixed together. It's a great all-round experience."

How do you feel behind the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo? What are your feeling?



"What you realise right away is the extreme power it exudes. It's a very demanding car for a novice driver like me, but that’s exactly why I find it perfect: it's the ideal car for learning, for putting yourself to the test. It's a thrilling car, I absolutely love it!”.

How do you prepare for a race?



"Work commitments prevent me from preparing as well as I would like in the days leading up to a race. I'm in my first season and I'm trying to at least get to know a little bit about the circuits I'll be racing on, tracks that I've never seen before. In that sense, simulator work is very important to me: it allows me to get a feel for the circuit, so that I can give my best in qualifying and later in the race".