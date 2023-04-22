Face to face with Max Mugelli

With a first appearance in 2000, Max Mugelli (CDP – Eureka Competition) is a Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli veteran. However, he has lost none of the spirit and desire to compete and have fun in the Prancing Horse one-make series. After an excellent debut in Valencia, finishing second and third, he is ready for the Misano round.

“The Valencia result was beyond our wildest expectations,” he admits with satisfaction, “especially considering that we didn’t do any testing over the winter. We quickly established a good rapport with the car and were competitive, with many thrilling on-track battles with the young Trofeo Pirelli drivers.”

How do you feel faced with younger people?

“It’s fascinating and inspiring. Alongside me on the podium in Valencia were guys 30 years younger than me, who could easily have been my sons. But the results show that we can still be competitive with effort, dedication and, obviously, the experience gained over the years. And it led to some really interesting and exciting challenges, such as that with Thomas Fleming (H.R.Owen ed.), separated by three to four-tenths throughout the race. Besides, the championship gives a lot of visibility, which is important for young people starting out in this career, but also for us older ones. After the Valencia podium, I received messages of congratulation from Australia, Japan, and Singapore.”

Now it’s Misano’s turn. What sort of track is it for you?

“I consider it a ‘friendly’ circuit, where I finished third in the 2002 Finali Mondiali with the Ferrari 360 Challenge. It’s a track where you must be careful to stay within the limits because the kerbs are very low, and the danger is that all four tyres run off, especially in some spots. There are many stops and starts; then it is quite difficult to overtake, like at Valencia, so it will be important to have a good grid start by doing well in qualifying”.

And off the track, how do you find the Ferrari Challenge?

“Each time for me is like coming home. The very cosy atmosphere makes you feel good, and participating in these events is always a pleasure.”