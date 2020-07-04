Fabienne Wohlwend, polewoman in Trofeo Pirelli at Imola

Imola 04 luglio 2020

The Ferrari Challenge's most loyal fans already know the capabilities of Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126), a very quick driver from Lichtenstein with grit to spare. Fabienne again showed her determination in the first Trofeo Pirelli qualifying session of the season. Her time of 1:43.341 beat opponents like Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa) and Michelle Gatting (Scuderia Niki): “What a way to start the season! I couldn’t wish for a better start”, commented Wohlwend, who also wanted to emphasise her special relationship with the Enzo and Dino Ferrari Circuit. “Imola is my absolute favourite circuit I have such great memories of 2017, winning a race in the Ferrari Challenge as a first female. Now, being able to do another pole position here means a lot!” Fabienne wanted to dedicate this pole to someone very special to her: “Today it’s my dad’s birthday, and given the current situation he can’t be here with us, so I think I will give - the plaque presented to the polewoman - as his birthday present”.