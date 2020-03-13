F1 Clienti says farewell to COTA

Austin 13 marzo 2020

The curtain has fallen on the second F1 Clienti event, held at the spectacular Circuit of The Americas, Texas. Over the two days, the venue of the US Formula 1 Grand Prix hosted seven single-seaters representing two decades of triumphs. The most recent unit was the F138 with which Fernando Alonso competed in the 2013 World Championship, while the oldest was the F1-2000 in which Michael Schumacher became World Drivers' Champion, putting an end to Ferrari’s 20-plus-year wait. Between these two extremes, the other single-seaters that tackled the over 5 km of the Texan circuit included the F2001 and F2003-GA raced by Rubens Barrichello, the F2007 with which Kimi Raikkonen won the world championship and that of his teammate Felipe Massa. Then finally, there was the F150 of Fernando Alonso, a star of the previous F1 Clienti event held in Road Atlanta. The spectacular Circuit of The Americas offered customer-drivers the chance to try their hand at an extremely technical, rewarding and challenging track, which very much appreciated. The next F1 Clienti event is scheduled for the Monza circuit on 29 and 30 April.