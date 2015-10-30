30 ottobre 2015

The venue for the 2016 Finali Mondiali will be unveiled at Mugello Maranello, 30 October – The F1 Clienti and XX Programmes calendar has been presented but the venue of the 2016 Finali Mondiali is still to be announced. The mystery about the big end of season meeting will be unveiled during this year's Finali Mondiali at Mugello from 5 to 8 November. Special prologue. The season of the two exclusive Ferrari programmes will open with a sort of special prologue just for the FXX Ks, the latest XX Programmes cars with their extraordinary 1000 plus horsepower and the hybrid derived from Formula 1. The session will take place at Suzuka on 6 March. The real start. The season will start in effect in mid-March with two days at Jerez de la Frontera (17-18), a new venue, while the next stage will be at Mugello on 26 to 27 April, followed on 17 and 18 May by a return to Vallelunga, an historic circuit near Rome. Ferrari Racing Days. Proceedings get into full swing from 10 to 12 June, as from this point the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes meetings will be held in conjunction with the four editions of the Ferrari Racing Days. These begin in Shanghai before continuing at Sochi on 29 to 31 July and then Hockenheim. Corse Clienti will provide its cars for spectacular Scuderia Ferrari exhibitions in Russia and Germany. The season will close in the US on 4 to 6 November with the Ferrari Racing Days at Homestead, before returning to the track for the final time at the Finali Mondiali from 1 to 4 December. We will find out where at Mugello on 7 November…