F1 Clienti and XX Programmes greet Imola as the Finali Mondiali at Mugello awaits

The curtain has fallen on the penultimate event of the season dedicated to private testing for F1 Clienti and XX Programmes. Imola was the venue amid variable weather conditions which saw a hot Tuesday and a rain-soaked Wednesday.

XX Programmes. 22 supercars lined up to grapple with the Romagna track. The largest representation came from the FXX-K Evo (with 14 models on track in Imola), alongside three FXX K, three 599XX Evo, a single 599XX and one FXX model.

F1 Clienti. There were, furthermore, 13 single-seaters which took to the track at the Autodromo Dino ed Enzo Ferrari. Amongst these were some of the models which had helped the Prancing Horse go down in Formula 1 history at the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola. To begin with there was the F2003-GA (a tribute to Gianni Agnelli who passed away the same year) raced to a podium third place by Rubens Barrichello. Just for the record, the victory had gone to team-mate Michael Schumacher. Two years earlier, Barrichello’s F-2001 had once again posted third place. Among other protagonists at the Romagna circuit, going further back in time, we find the F399 driven by Schumacher and the F1-89 in which Nigel Mansell crossed the line in third place.

Schedule. The final act of the F1 Clienti and XX Programmes season is set for Mugello where the Finali Mondiali Ferrari will be held (24th – 27th October).