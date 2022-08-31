  • Store
F1 Clienti and XX Programme racing cars return to Barcelona

Barcelona 31 agosto 2022

The F1 Clienti and XX Programme Private Test Days are back, with round seven of the season at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya from 31 August to 1 September. The last event was at Hockenheim in July, immediately following the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe and Club Competizioni GT round.

F1 Clienti. The single-seaters of the 2008 Formula 1 season return to the curves of the Montmeló track. The F2008 was driven by Kimi Räikkönen and Felipe Massa. That year the two Prancing Horse cars claimed a superb one-two on this track. The Finn won, setting pole position and the Grand Prix’s fastest lap. Other cars at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya include Spaniard Fernando Alonso’s 2011 F150.

XX Programme. XX Programme activities also continue with an entry list of almost thirty cars. The FXX-K Evo will be the best represented, with twelve examples of this extreme racing car whose V12 engine produces a maximum output of 1,050 hp. Seven FXX Evos, six 599XX Evos, two FXX Ks and two 599XXs will also take to the track.