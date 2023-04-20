F1 Clienti and XX Programme feature at Circuit of the Americas

The first Ferrari Racing Days of the 2023 season will run at the Circuit of the Americas, Texas, over the weekend of 22-23 April. F1 Clienti and XX Programme activities will feature in an event enhanced by the second round of the Ferrari Challenge North America. For the first time since 2018, Ferrari Racing Days are back in the spotlight on the futuristic 5.513-kilometre-long track with its 20 turns.

Opened in 2012, the circuit, which hosts one leg of the Formula 1 World Championship, will welcome some of the single-seaters and sports prototypes that have made the history of the Prancing Horse. These include an F150 that competed in the 2011 F1 World Championship, driven by Fernando Alonso, who won that year’s British GP at Silverstone. The car’s name is a tribute to the 150th anniversary of the Unification of Italy. The event will feature 11 hypercars developed at Maranello specifically for the non-competitive track activities of the exclusive XX Programme, including the 599XX, the 599XX Evo, the FXX Evo and the FXX K Evo.

