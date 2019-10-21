Eight unmissable events for F1 Clienti and XX Programme

2020 promises to be an emotion-filled year, packed with spectacular events for clients attending the XX Programme and F1 Clienti functions. The official calendar is set to take in eight stages spread over seven counties, to which can be added a further date at the Finali Mondiali which, like the other Corse Clienti activities, will be exclusively unveiled at the Mugello weekend. The proceedings get underway on 6-8 March in the United States at Road Atlanta, as part of the Ferrari Racing Days. On the track located on the outskirts of Atlanta, drivers get to measure up against the multiple challenges that the taxing, yet fun raceway has to offer. From the home of the Petit Le Mans, the protagonists of this special activity move on to Austin, Texas, where from 12-13 March the Circuit of the Americas will set the scene for the opening session of test days. The second is scheduled for Monza from 29-30 April, on a track where the sheer power and speed that only Formula 1 single-seaters are capable of producing, will make it feel like a homecoming. The fourth event in the calendar coincides with the traditional Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai, from 5-7 June. The Chinese track hosting the entourage will feature such cars as the FXX-K Evo which will be able to take full advantage of the kind of environments that their sophisticated aerodynamics were originally designed for. From China it is on to Japan, for the fifth stage to be held at Suzuka on 8-9 June. After having received near unanimous consent among the participants the event has duly been reinstated into the 2020 calendar. Europe will get to host the final three events of the season ahead of the Finali Mondiali. Barcelona will stage test days planned from 21-22 July, before the long summer recess which will give clients plenty of time to psych themselves up to face the 7-plus kilometres of Belgium’s Spa-Francorchamps circuit from 7-8 September. A fortnight later, the final test days before the Finali Mondiali will take place at the Paul Ricard circuit in France.

