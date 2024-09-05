Eight rounds for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe 2025

Five countries will host the Prancing Horse’s single-marque series, beginning with Italy, where the season will officially kick off from 27 to 30 March at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, which will also host the second round, scheduled for 10 to 13 April at Misano.

Germany, with the historic Hockenheim circuit, will showcase the Prancing Horse cars from 22 to 25 May, marking the start of an intense phase in the calendar, with races following closely upon each other. The Czech Republic will host the fourth round in Brno from 5 to 8 June, before the double Spanish legs in Valencia and Barcelona. The Ferrari cars will be on track at the Ricardo Tormo from 26 to 29 June, and at the Circuit de Catalunya from 17 to 20 July, before the summer break.

The spectacular Spa-Francorchamps circuit in Belgium will host the penultimate event of the season from 18 to 21 September, ahead of the Finali Mondiali 2025, which will take place at a venue to be revealed only during the Finali Mondiali 2024 weekend in Imola.

After the success of recent years, participants in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli will be able to prepare for the start of the season with the Winter Challenge, an off-season event to be held at the lightning-fast and dazzling ‘Corniche’ in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from 6 to 9 February.