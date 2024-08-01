Eight 499P Modificatas at Paul Ricard

After the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, held over the weekend of 28 July, France’s Paul Ricard circuit hosts the Maranello manufacturer’s exclusive non-competitive events for the clients wishing to try out their cars on the most amazing and iconic international circuits: Sport Prototipi Clienti, XX Programme and F1 Clienti.

Three days of testing, from 30 July to 1 August, with different test sessions, allow the drivers to improve their rapport with the car and overcome their limits with the support of the Prancing Horse technicians and coaches.

Sport Prototipi Clienti, the newest and most exclusive programme, features eight 499P Modificatas on the track, the prototype presented at last year’s Finali Mondiali and derived from the 499P racing hypercar. This year, the 499P won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans for the second consecutive time and is competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Seven single-seaters will participate in the F1 Clienti sessions, including the F2012, which took part in the 2012 season of Formula 1 with Fernando Alonso, earning three victories in Malaysia, Germany, and Spain (Valencia) in the so-called European Grand Prix. Kimi Räikkönen’s F2007 and F2008 will also feature on the iconic French track. Using the first of these two models, the Maranello marque won the 2007 World Manufacturers’ and Drivers’ championships with the Finnish driver.

Finally, the XX Programme deploys the most technologically sophisticated cars developed by the Prancing Horse for exclusive use on the track. Six FXX-K Evos and three FXX-Ks are taking part at Paul Ricard.