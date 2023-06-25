Drivers quotes from Race at Brands Hatch

Brands Hatch celebrates the same winners as the last race at Oulton Park, round two of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK. In the first round at the Kent County circuit, the top step of the podium was again taken by H. Sikkens, in the Trofeo Pirelli, with his second consecutive victory, and Paul Hogarth, in the Coppa Shell, who completes a streak of five successes.
H. Sikkens, Trofeo Pirelli winner.
2nd Place Coppa Shell, Carl Cavers: “I kept the gap as it was at the start. It’s always really hard to get in front here anyway, so we kind of knew second was the place where we would probably end up… We had good pace which is reassuring, we just couldn’t close the gap… Once again, like at Oulton Park, Hans [Sikkens] just didn’t put a foot wrong!”
3rd Place Coppa Shell, Andrew Morrow: “I'm happy. I started P4 managed to finish in P3. I got a little bit blocked at the start and had to build my way back up. The backmarkers played a huge part here, it just depends where you catch them… Sometimes I got through good, other guys got through better the next time… We’ll try and do better tomorrow and see if I can get on the top step again!”.
Paul Hogarth, Coppa Shell winner.
2nd Place Coppa Shell Paul Simmerson: “I did far too many laps in qualifying, tyres were completely gone front and rear, but fair play to Chris – he pushed me every single second of the way!”
3rd Place Coppa Shell, Chris Smith: “It’s [down to] the new livery, isn’t it?! That’s what it is, it’s made it go faster hasn’t it? It’s a new learning experience. The car is moving around underneath me, so it’s time to get used to that and cope with it.”