Driver quotes from Race 1 at Le Mans

The fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe was held at the Circuit de la Sarthe in the same week as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The occasion saw a 70-strong field take part in a single 35-minute race, complicated by a Safety Car entrance. At the end of the race, the protagonists talked about the thrill of racing on such a legendary circuit.
Thomas Neubauer, winner of Trofeo Pirelli
Bence Valint, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a very tough race with a long Safety Car entrance that didn’t allow me to be in the fight for the top spot. However, I am satisfied because I climbed two positions compared to yesterday’s qualifying and this allows me to collect some precious points towards the general standings.”
Eliseo Donno, third place in Trofeo Pirelli: “It was an eventful race with numerous collisions. It’s a shame I didn’t get a win, but I am happy with the result for the championship. I wish to thank the team for their work because they managed to sort out a problem in qualifying and this allowed me to set the second best time. Hopefully we can do better in the next round.”
Matt Kurzejewski, winner of Trofeo Pirelli Am.
David Gostner, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am extremely happy because as well as the podium I can also celebrate my sister’s win in the Coppa Shell. I got off to a good start; I was lucky not to be involved in any accidents and the tyres responded very well.”
Nobuhiro Imada, third place in Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am satisfied. Unfortunately, I made a few mistakes in qualifying and didn’t manage to make a clean lap, so I ended up starting from sixth. However, you can’t ever give up because the race itself is a different story. At the start I took advantage of a few mistakes and of the heavy traffic; I didn't give up and, in the end, I took the podium. And so, this was a special race, especially on the Le Mans circuit.”
Manuela Gostner, Coppa Shell winner.
Axel Sartingen, runner-up in Coppa Shell: “It is always special to race at Le Mans: there are so many spectators, so many cars and so many challenges, high speed, adrenalin ... all this is fantastic. In the race, Gostner, the winner, was flawless. For my part, I was waiting for a chance to attack, but I never got a real chance. In the first two laps I had the feeling that I was faster, but I couldn’t take any risks because I am fighting for the championship and I need the points. In the end, the runner-up spot is a very good result; I had great fun on this track. And now we can focus on the next round in Portugal.”
Christian Herdt-Wipper, third place in Coppa Shell: “It was a great race, although a tough one, hampered by the Safety Car entrance. I am happy with my performance and what I did: I also tried to attack Axel Sartingen but there was not enough time. Third place on the Le Mans track is not to be scoffed at. I am very pleased.”
Martinus Richter, winner of Coppa Shell Am
Henrik Kamstrup, runner-up in Coppa Shell Am: “A fantastic track with a fantastic car. It was a good race; we held a fast pace. Unfortunately, there was an accident, but after all, I think people expected this to happen considering the high speed of the track. I am looking forward to coming back here to Le Mans; it was a good day.”
Paul Hogarth, third in Coppa Shell Am: “I am very excited, the speed of this circuit is incredible. The start was extraordinary, I started from the back and managed to reach fourth place. Then in the course of the race I seized the chance to grab third place, incredible. Then to race here at Le Mans is something special, it was the first time and it was a dream come true.”