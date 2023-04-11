Driver Comments from the race 2 podium at Fuji

Eric Lo won the overall classification with a dominating performance, while Makoto Fujiwara and Masato Yoneoka achieved their second consecutive victory following their triumph in their respective classes.

Yudai Uchida, first classified Trofeo Pirelli: “After making adjustments to the balance of my machine yesterday, I was able to keep a consistent speed during today's race. Regrettably, I misjudged and collided with Imada. Although I won the race, I am not satisfied with this kind of victory. I am aware of Nobuhiro's remarkable racing talents and I eagerly await the chance to have a fair race with him in the future”.

Mokoto Fujiwara, first classified Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I am elated to have won two consecutive races, but disheartened that I couldn't keep up with my competitors and take the overall championship. Nonetheless, this being my last race of the season, I am determined to sharpen my racing skills with Formula car racing and come back stronger to compete for the overall championship”.

Eric Lo, first classified Coppa Shell: “I feel unbelievable. I am happy because I didn't expect to win overall today due to some luck and consistent driving. I was able to hold my position to the end. I just tried to finish the race without any mistakes. For the next race in Autopolis, I have never been there, so I will try to visit the track before the race, walk around, see how it is, and try to do some simulator work at home. I try my best.”.

Masato Yoneoka, first classified Coppa Shell Am: “Today's race presented me with the chance to overtake the driver in front, but I chose to play it safe and ensure I finished. Now, I'm excitedly looking ahead to the next round at Autopolis, a track that I'm very familiar with. I'm determined to go all out and aim for consecutive victories."