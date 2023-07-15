Driver comments from the podium of Coppa Shell Race-1 at Estoril

An iconic and highly-technical circuit. A complex race interrupted by the Safety Car. A race that forced the drivers to show a display of total commitment and concentration. In the end, Axel Sartingen triumphed in the Coppa Shell and Josef Schumacher won the Coppa Shell
Axel Sartingen - first place Coppa Shell: “Today’s race went very well. I like the Estoril circuit: it might look like an easy track, but it is not. There are windy areas and other hot ones, first the track is wide and then narrower: in short, it requires a lot of commitment and the use of all the skills we’ve developed over the years in the Ferrari Challenge. It was a very good race for me and right from the start I managed to gain an advantage over my rivals. The circuit is very narrow and led to quite a few accidents with subsequent Safety Car entrances. There were three restarts and each time I managed to hold on to the top spot, which was not easy. I was able to control my race well, in a safe way and this led to the win.”
Thomas Gostner - second place Coppa Shell: “I am very happy that I was able to finish the race. I started second and finished second too. I am very pleased to be on this beautiful track.”
Fons Scheltema - third place Coppa Shell: “The start was a bit chaotic, many Safety Cars, but I managed to bring home a result. I had a slight collision and that dropped me down to sixth place, but I managed to finish third. I’m pretty satisfied, all in all I clinched a podium on an extraordinary, technical and very professional track. I’m enjoying this podium, so let’s see what happens tomorrow.”
Josef Schumacher - first place Coppa Shell Am: “What can I say? I’m very pleased. It’s my first victory and I got it here at Estoril, a legendary circuit. A track that I appreciate a lot – an extremely technical one – where I had a lot of fun and was able to push as much as I wanted. What’s more, I was able to count on a great team that did an extraordinary job: I am very happy and I would invite everyone to join us here at Estoril.”
Paolo Scudieri - second place Coppa Shell Am: “Thank you Ferrari for this extremely technical circuit and for this very hard fought runner-up spot.”
Motohiko Isozaki - third place Coppa Shell Am: “I was afraid I might make a few mistakes today, but I am still happy with my third podium. Thank you Ferrari.”