Driver comments from the Finali Mondiali Superpole at Mugello

Brian Cook, Trofeo Pirelli Am poleman: “Starting from pole is a great way to approach the Finali Mondiali tomorrow. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

Ernst Kirchmayr, Coppa Shell poleman: “Yesterday’s was my sixth race at Mugello, so by now it’s like my home circuit. A track I love. I am very happy with the pole position; it is very important ahead of the last race tomorrow. It’s sure to be a challenging test and we will have to work a lot even though I think I have a good chance, thanks to today’s result. Starting from the first position on this circuit is very important because it takes a lot of time to prepare every time you overtake. I hope it rains, that is the best condition for me.”

Martinus Richter, Coppa Shell Am poleman: “Starting in the lead is obviously the best situation in which to start a race. The qualifying session was interrupted right while I was doing my flying lap and I found myself in fifth position. At the restart I had one chance to recover and I succeeded. Whether I prefer sun or rain tomorrow? I think my answer is the same as the other drivers, because the conditions we encounter on the track are the same: when the weather is sunny it is easier, while when it rains it is much more challenging.”