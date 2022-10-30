Driver comments from the Ferrari Finali Mondiali podium

John Wartique, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a more than satisfying weekend. It's just a shame about the first qualifying session, which didn't go well, and unfortunately on this circuit it is essential to start as far ahead as possible. As for this morning's Ferrari Finali Mondiali, I kept a good pace and I’m happy. Drawing an overall balance of the season I would say that it didn't go badly: obviously I was aiming to win the championship, but Doriane Pin was really good and fast from start to finish. Congratulations to her and I wish her all the best for the future.”

Doriane Pin, third in Trofeo Pirelli: “The goal of the season was to win the championship so to have achieved this result is a great feat, a really big thrill. And I am happy to be able to share this joy with my team as we have worked hard all season to get here. As for today’s race, well, a podium at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali is special, unfortunately the pace I maintained this morning was not enough to win, but I am very happy.”





Marco Pulcini, winner of Trofeo Pirelli Am:

