Driver comments from the Coppa Shell Race-2 podium at Mugello

Ernst Kirchmayr (Gohm – Baron Motorsport) strikes twice, replicating the triumph in Race-1. Behind him are Kanji Yagura (Cornes Osaka) and Manuela Gostner (CDP-MP Racing). In the Am class Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba) finished second place behind the winner Stefano Marazzi (Rossocorsa). Isozaki takes the 2023 European title. Josef Schumacher (Eberlein Automobile) completes the podium.
Ernst Kirchmayr, Coppa Shell winner: “It was really a great race. After the chaos at the start that cost me two or three places, things went better and I successfully completed some excellent overtaking. When it started to rain the situation became even more complicated: on a couple of occasions I even felt the car slide, but luckily I was able to control it. It was a big day for me: double victory at Mugello and as we all know this is a very difficult race track, also today with the very difficult conditions. It’s a moment that I will never forget, I’m really happy about it.”
Kanji Yagura, Coppa Shell runner-up: “I managed to get on the podium without any accidents and so that is something that I am very happy about”.
Manuela Gostner, Coppa Shell third place: “It was a very confusing race with many particular situations. I would say I was satisfied because I finished third after starting seventh, a result that allowed me to finish in runner-up spot in the championship. For this I am really happy and I thank my team and my coach. Now we are focused on the Finali Mondiali.”
Stefano Marazzi, Coppa Shell Am winner: “It’s a fantastic day: my first victory in the Ferrari Challenge. I started the championship with position two at Estoril and ended this Ferrari Finali Mondiali with first place. I’m happy, also for my team, Rossocorsa, where I found fantastic people, engineers and mechanics as well as my coach Samuele Buttarelli. I then think of my family, my friends and my customers who have followed me here to support me in these days. Now the concentration is entirely on the Finali Mondiali.”
Motohiko Isozaki, Coppa Shell Am runner-up: “For me this has been a fantastic, demanding and very long season which ended with winning the championship. Thank you to all of you”.
Josef Schumacher, Coppa Shell Am third place: “The final race of the season was very demanding because all the drivers were motivated to give their all. In the end it was a great show.”