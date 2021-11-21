Driver comments after the Finali Mondiali Coppa Shell

The enthusiasm was palpable among the Coppa Shell drivers who took to the track for the Finali Mondiali at Mugello. The finals saw Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and Peter Christensen (Formula Racing) triumph in Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am respectively. But regardless of the final position, making it onto the Mugello podium on such an occasion is a source of pride in itself.

Todd Coleman, second position Coppa Shell: “Feels awesome. What an incredible outcome, incredible weekend. The race was tough. I did everything I could to pass through him (Ernst Kirchmayr), but he was not be bitten in the day. So, congratulations to him. I had an amazing time. Couldn’t be happier.”.

Manny Franco, third position Coppa Shell: “I believe it’s amazing to start from, I believe, 9th all the way to the podium. It’s fantastic. The car felt kind of understeery and especially with the contact that I had. The only car got worse after time and having to manage it. And then it was the key… I’m really happy that I got the podium. A lot of other drivers fought me really hard and I’m really happy that I’m up here and I can celebrate with my friends and I hope when I return back home with my family of course. And it’s an amazing, amazing day for me.”.

Joakim Olander, second position Coppa Shell Am: “Una gara davvero speciale, pulita, con ottimi piloti. Abbiamo avuto qualche opportunità nelle fasi iniziali, poi purtroppo è entrata la Safety Car. Altre opportunità si sono presentate alla ripartenza: stavo per riuscire in un sorpasso all’ultima curva ma la vettura davanti a me è rimasta perfettamente in traiettoria e non c’è stato nulla da fare. Ma d’altra parte parliamo di un pilota davvero valido, quindi sono comunque molto contento”.

Josef Schumacher, third position Coppa Shell Am: “It was my first podium now after a year. I’m so happy and so proud of myself and my team. It was so nice race, I can only mind. Now I have a place 3, and it’s very good in my life”.