David Fumanelli wins Challenge race at Motor Show

02 dicembre 2017

Maranello, 2 December 2017 – David Fumanelli won the exhibition race of the Motor Show featuring the 488 Challenge cars that usually compete in the Ferrari one-make series. The Italian Rossocorsa driver defeated 2017 European champion Daniele Di Amato (CDP) in the final. Third and fourth place went to Thomas Gostner, with the 488 Challenge of Ineco-MP Racing, and Bjorn Grossmann, in the car of Octane 126. Eliminated in the first round. The other four competitors in the Motor Show exhibition race were knocked out in the first round. Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) and Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) were respectively eliminated by Thomas Gostner and David Fumanelli in the other Rossocorsa car, while Daniele Di Amato and Bjorn Grossmann defeated Manuela Gostner (Ineco-MP Racing) and Maurizio Pitorri (CDP). 2018 championships. The Ferrari Challenge is over for 2017, but will resume again in January with the first of the three championship series. The first round of the North American series takes place from 24 to 27 January at Daytona. The other two championships will kick off on 22 to 25 March. The first round of the Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific goes to Melbourne, while the Ferrari Challenge Europe begins at Mugello, the Ferrari-owned track. [playlist4me id="91964e60-8186-4fe8-861c-9053dc04e226"]