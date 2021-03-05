Kirchmayr: a win in the build-up to the Finali Mondiali

Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) claimed a third win of the season in the Ferrari Challenge Europe in the Coppa Shell class. Also in contention for the victory was reigning champion Roger Grouwels (Race Art - Kroymans) who finished in runner-up spot. There remain two races still to be disputed: Race 2 and, primarily, Sunday’s Finali Mondiali. The Austrian driver will be hoping to round off the season on a high note.

“I am very happy to have been able to win Race 1. It was a perfect day, which started with a pole position and finished with a win. To be honest, it was hard to keep pace with Roger Grouwels, a very good driver who was constantly trying to overtake me. Fortunately, I managed to get it right. Now, let's think about Race 2 scheduled for tomorrow. It should be a good practice-run in the build-up towards the Finali Mondiali – also to be held here at Misano on Sunday – where I’ll be hoping for a place on the podium once again… ”

