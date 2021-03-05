Coppa Shell: Kirchmayr and “Boris Gideon” take pole position in Race 1

Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) and “Boris Gideon” (Formula Racing) were the fastest in Race 1 qualifying for the Finali Mondiali Ferrari held at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Coppa Shell. Kirchmayr claimed pole position in Coppa Shell with a time of 1:36.236 after a very intense, hard-fought practice session, pipping Roger Grouwels (Race Art Kroymans) by just 77 milliseconds and Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportsman) by 121 thousandths. This will most likely herald a continuation this weekend of the exciting battle which played out throughout the entire 2020 Ferrari Challenge Europe season.

Brad Horstmann (Foreign Cars Italia) preceded Kevan Millstein (Ferrari of San Diego), setting the best time among the drivers from the Ferrari Challenge North America series.

Coppa Shell AM. “Boris Gideon” won the AM class thanks to a very steady session securing the best time of 1:36.374 (fourth overall). The German driver finished ahead of Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) and "Alex Fox" (SF Grand Est Mulhouse) who hounded his rival to the very end, eventually finishing several tenths-of-a-second behind. The fastest among the other drivers from the American series was Christopher Aitken (Ferrari of Houston) ahead of Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) and Eileen Bildman (Ferrari of Long Island).

As overall pole-sitter Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) commented straight after the session: “It was absolutely not an easy task as there was a lot of traffic. I was lucky enough to have some laps on an open track and I am very happy to have obtained such a result and we are now looking forward to the race”.