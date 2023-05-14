Comments from Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 podium at Spielberg

The duels broke out just a few yards into Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 at Spielberg, kicking off a hard-fought event. Ultimately, Eliseo Donno took the top step of the podium in the Trofeo Pirelli, his second win of the weekend, while Franz Engstler triumphed in the Trofeo Pirelli Am.
Eliseo Donno, winner Trofeo Pirelli: “I pulled off an excellent start, seizing the lead right from the first turn. I kept up a high race pace, thanks also to the work of my entire team. Qualifying didn’t go as I had hoped, partly because of the wet track on which I don’t have much experience. Today was only the third time I have raced in these conditions. I also hope to win the next round at the Le Mans circuit. I thank the entire team, my family, friends who follow me from home and my sponsors because I am only here today because of them.”
Bence Valint, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “I have mixed feelings. I am pleased with the result, but, on the other hand, I am a little sorry about what happened at the first turn, which I think needs clearing up. However, I can say that I am delighted to be back racing, with this podium finish, and the great job done by the team.”
Adrian Sutil, third Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a thrilling race. I started in second, but the first turn was tricky with several overtakes. So shortly after the start, I was in fourth, forced to fight just to get the podium. I managed to move up into third, and from then on, I had to push hard to hold the position because of the very intense pressure behind me. Similarly, I tried to push for second place but didn’t make it. Given the conditions, I don’t think I could have done more. In the end, it was a great weekend. I had fun.
Franz Engstler, winner Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a special race. I live only a few kilometres away, so I love racing here. It wasn’t the easiest start. The asphalt was very slippery, and on top of that, I was hit with a 10-second penalty. Thus, from that point, I not only had to aim to win but also hold a gap of more than 10 seconds over the car in second position. And so I started pushing as hard as possible, trying to gain ground lap after lap, just like in qualifying. In the end I did it. I finished in first place with a 12-second lead and am really pleased. I have to thank my team, who did a fantastic job. And I am delighted.”
David Gostner, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli Am: “I took to the track aiming for the best possible result. Today I almost performed a sporting miracle, and I am very happy.”
Hanno Laskowski, third place Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It was a really tough race. All races are challenging, but it isn’t easy to drive in this downpour. After only 10 to 15 minutes of racing, I wore out the tyres, which shows how tough it was. However, in the end, I secured the podium, my second of the weekend, so I am pleased.”