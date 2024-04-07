Comments from the Race 2 podium at Suzuka

Race 2 of the season opener for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan was a clean sweep with not a single safety car incident. We gathered comments from the winners.

Yuga Furutani, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: “ I made an initial attempt to overtake UCHIDA at the start, but it proved to be quite challenging. As the race progressed, I encountered a few risky situations but I am pleased to say that I successfully finished in first place. The Ferrari Challenge is an exhilarating event with fast cars and exceptional hospitality. As my ultimate goal is to compete in F1, standing on the podium at the Ferrari Challenge race was an incredible experience."

Kanji Yagura, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “At Suzuka Circuit, I performed well in both the qualifying and races, finishing second in Race 1 and securing a win in Race 2. Although the weather affected qualifying, our strategic choices paid off. Thanks to a solid start, I was able to clinch the victory in Race 2. Despite my efforts to catch up with the three Trofeo Pirelli cars, I was unable to do so. The second-place car was closing in on me, so I had to push myself to maintain the gap.”

Yasutaka Shirasaki, winner in the Coppa Shell: “I made sure to drive carefully during Race 2. Similar to Race 1, I began Race 2 from the back of the pack due to a collision during qualifying. To preserve my tires, I focused on driving cautiously and managed to catch up with the pack towards the end of the race, ultimately securing the victory. Despite my struggles during Friday's qualifying crash, I overcame to earn the first place finishes in both Race 1 and Race 2 over the weekend. Overall, I am satisfied with my performance.”

Ryutaro Saito, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: “I am thrilled to have won my first race at Suzuka, especially since it was my debut race at this circuit. Leading up to Race 2, my coach advised me on how to manage my tires in the higher temperatures, and I was able to find the right strategy to secure the win. The Spoon Curve on the Suzuka course is one of my strengths, so I made my move there with confidence. During the race, my coach's advice over the radio was valuable, especially since I have limited racing experience. My first race was a great learning opportunity, and it reinforced the idea that qualifying and the actual race require different skills. Moving forward, I will continue to approach each race with humility and do my best."