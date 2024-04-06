Comments from the Race 1 podium at Suzuka

The opening race of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Japan did not disappoint the large crowd at Suzuka thanks to thirty intense minutes full of overtaking and duels. We collected the first words of the winners after the prize-giving ceremony.

Yuga Furutani, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli: “As an experienced racer, having begun my journey at just 10 years old in karting and progressing to formula and touring cars at 20, I am thrilled to make my debut in the Ferrari Challenge. Getting my taste of the 488 Challenge Evo on a dry track at Suzuka Circuit during Friday's practice was exhilarating. Unfortunately, qualifying didn't go as planned due to traffic, but I was determined to make up for it in the race. To my delight, I was able to secure the lead on the very first lap. As a professional driver competing in the Super GT300 class, I am accustomed to high speeds, but the 488 Challenge Evo's combination of power and speed is truly impressive”.

Akita, winner in the Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It's an incredible feeling to stand on the podium for the first F1 Japanese Grand Prix support race of the Ferrari Challenge. It's truly a dream came true for me. I've worked hard, training in a formula car, to prepare for this event and I couldn't be happier with the result. Winning in my class, which I've always aimed for, means so much to me especially after coming close in the past. My coach's words of encouragement gave me the calmness I needed to give it my all during the race. My goal for the next race is to go for the overall win, and I'm determined to make it happen”.

Yasutaka Shirasaki, winner in the Coppa Shell: “During qualifying, I unfortunately had a crash and had to start the race from the back of the grid. I knew the key to success would be maintaining a calm mindset, so during the race I focused on driving safely. Fortunately, the safety car presented an opportunity to close the gap with the car ahead of me, and I was able to make steady progress and ultimately secure the top spot at the finish line”.

Masafumi Hiwatashi, winner in the Coppa Shell Am: “I had no previous experience in motorsports, so I decided to participate in the 2021 Club Challenge and dedicated a lot of time to practicing. As I gained more confidence, I also entered a race in the middle of last year and even took part in the Finali Mondiali to further improve my skills. Though I faced challenges during the qualifying round on a wet track, I made sure to stay focused and avoid any mistakes during the race on a dry track. Despite some difficulties, including a safety car, I remained determined to drive my best and ultimately achieved my goal of winning first place in my class. It was an incredible feeling and I am grateful for the opportunity".