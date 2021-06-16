Comments from Friday’s Race Winners at Homestead-Miami

Racing under a gorgeous setting sun and then under the lights of the Homestead-Miami Speedway, drivers of the Ferrari Challenge North America championship crossed the half-way mark of the 2021 season with the completion of race 1 on Friday evening. Cooper MacNeil again secured victory in Trofeo Pirelli while Martin Burrows and Marc Muzzo led the charge in AM1 and AM2 respectively. In Coppa Shell Dave Musial Jr. put his stamp on the weekend with the win while John Cervini took the AM category victory.

