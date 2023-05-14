Comments from Coppa Shell Race-2 podium at Spielberg

The Coppa Shell Race-2 drivers took to the track in challenging conditions as the rain continued to batter the Spielberg circuit. Ernst Kirchmayr and Martinus Richter won in the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am, respectively.
Ernst Kirchmayr, winner Coppa Shell: “It was an extraordinary weekend because victory in both races on my “home circuit” was not a foregone conclusion. Honestly, given the difficulties created by the weather over the two days, I didn’t expect these two podiums. I am delighted with my victories and, in general, with all the team’s work, with special thanks to the driver coach, who helped me take first place.”
Alexander Nussbaumer, runner-up Coppa Shell: “It was a good race, although, in these conditions, it’s complicated to be behind other cars. You can’t risk overtaking manoeuvres because it’s too dangerous. Fortunately, I launched an attack when the Safety Car exited, and I finished in second place. On my home track, I am satisfied.”
Willem van der Vorm, third Coppa Shell: “I am pleased and at the same time disappointed with this third place. The Safety Car neutralised the race because of a collision ahead of me, and, at the restart, there was a bit of a scramble, and I lost a few positions.
Martinus Richter, winner Coppa Shell Am: “Yesterday was tough because, in the rain, I couldn’t manoeuvre as well as I might. This morning too, in qualifying, I struggled to find my ideal rhythm. However, in Race-2, I regained my composure, perhaps because I was starting from the back, and so had nothing to lose. Without fear, unlike yesterday, I controlled the car to the best of my ability and began overtaking opponents. I hadn’t hoped to make it to the front, but I did it, and I am delighted to have won the race in such challenging conditions".
Tommy Lindroth, runner-up Coppa Shell Am: “Visibility was really poor, but I love this kind of racing in the pouring rain. It’s difficult to drive with reduced visibility.”
Giuseppe Ramelli, third Coppa Shell Am: “I am pleased even though it was tough because I had to slow down and lost positions due to my goggles fogging up. Fortunately, I picked up the pace again and thus took the podium.”