Comments after Trofeo Pirelli Race-2

Trofeo Pirelli Race-2 at Spielberg lived up to expectations, with exciting duels and battles. After the race, we heard from the second and third-placed drivers in both classes. Michelle Gatting won the Trofeo Pirelli race, while Sergio Paulet triumphed in the Am category.

John Wartique, second place Trofeo Pirelli “It was a positive weekend: I mounted the podium for the sixth consecutive time, having begun the streak at the Misano Finali Mondiali. That’s a major accomplishment in a championship. Today I managed to get off to a good start and immediately gained an advantage over the other drivers. Michelle Gatting drove an excellent race, just like yesterday. I tried to catch up and pass, but I lost any chance of doing so because I couldn’t get back up to speed after the entry of the Safety Car. However, these are important championship points, and now I will concentrate on the next round at Brno”.

Luka Nurmi, third place, Trofeo Pirelli: “I struggled in the early stages because I couldn’t warm up the tyres. I fought for third and tried to pass on more than one occasion. In the end, I managed to get on the last step of the podium. I would have liked a better result, but it was a great race”.

Christian Brunsborg, second place, Trofeo Pirelli Am: “Today’s outing was more challenging than yesterday’s, and I struggled to achieve the race pace I was after. It wasn’t an easy start, but I am satisfied with the final position”.

Marco Pulcini, third place, Trofeo Pirelli Am: “It’s incredible to be back on the podium having just embarked on this adventure. I made a mistake on turn three and lost three positions but, luckily, I managed to recover. As for the weekend, special thanks go to Ferrari and all my team.”