Coleman wins Race 1 at Mugello

Todd Coleman (Ferrari of Denver) was first past the chequered flag in Race 1 of the Coppa Shell at Mugello, where the final round of the 2021 Ferrari Challenge season is being held. Behind him came Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) who, by virtue of the day's results, stretched his lead in the European series.

Europe. Ernst Kirchmayr drew first blood in his direct title challenge with James Weiland (Rossocorsa) with a triumph in the first of the European Coppa Shell series races. Getting the race underway from pole position, which earned him a further point in the standings, the Baron Motorsport driver was forced to concede the lead first to Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing) and later to Coleman in the opening stages of the race. Having subsequently regained the lead in the European series after a collision which prompted a Safety Car outing, the driver this time refused to budge an inch, turning out a steady performance to conquer the first final position. Behind him was a gung-ho Scheltema who managed to defend the second step of the podium in the closing stages, ahead of James Weiland (Rossocorsa), who has tomorrow to attempt a comeback in the general standings to stand a chance of claiming the title.

Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa - Pellin Racing) took an outstanding win in the AM class to extend his lead over his immediate rivals for second place. The Italian driver, who started from pole position, managed to stay among the frontrunners and, in the latter stages, taking advantage of Peter Christiansen (Formula Racing), whose exit from the track triggered a second Safety Car incursion, managed to finish ahead of Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) and Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen - FF Corse).

North America. The undoubted star of the day was Todd Coleman in the American series, who, after conquering the series pole position also clinched the overall win in the first Coppa Shell race, leaving his rivals standing. Following him, in runner-up spot, was Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari Quebec), taking advantage of an early exit by Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest) who had been vying for a place amongst the frontrunners. Yahn Bernier (Ferrari of Seattle) took the third step on the class podium.

In AM class, an unbridled John Cervini (Ferrari of Ontario) extended his streak of wins and top-notch results, making a serious bid for the series title, ahead of his immediate adversary in the standings, Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) and Brett Jacobson (Ferrari of Houston).

APAC. The first race of the series saw the victory go to Jae Sung Park (Forza Motor Korea) and Kirk Baerwaldt (Blackbird Concessionaries) in the AM category.



