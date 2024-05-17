Club Competizioni GT on the track at Laguna Seca in Ferrari Racing Days

After its debut at Mugello in March, the Club Competizioni GT programme arrives in the United States at the Laguna Seca circuit for the second leg of the international calendar. This year, Ferrari has also added several regional events.

Fifteen Prancing Horse cars which have made GT racing history for Ferrari over the past 30 years will compete on the Californian track best known for ‘The Corkscrew’. This iconic counter-slope chicane has seen some of the most spectacular overtaking performances on this circuit.

Client owners registered in the exclusive Club Competizioni GT will go on the track in cars ranging from the latest 296 GTs to the older but still stunning 458 Italia GTs and several 488 GT Modificatas. The programme allows participants to get behind the steering wheel and refine their driving skills with the assistance of expert technicians and instructors in a non-competitive yet adrenaline-fuelled experience.

Scheduled as part of the Ferrari Racing Days, Laguna Seca will host round two of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli North America this weekend, along with other exclusive programmes such as F1 Clienti, the new Sport Prototipi Clienti, and the XX Programme. Club Competizioni GT will feature several sessions on Saturday 18, Sunday 19 and Monday 20 May.