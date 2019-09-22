Clarke Takes Trofeo Pirelli Pole, Jamie Thwaites On Pole In The Coppa Shell

Silverstone 22 settembre 2019

Jamie Clarke (Stratstone Manchester) Qualified on pole position in the Trofeo Pirelli to set up a thrilling title showdown in the final race of the season with Jason Baker (Dick Lovett Swindon) who qualified in second. Andrew Bruce (Meridien Modena) continued his impressive form this weekend to qualify in third position. In the Coppa Shell, Croft class winner Jamie Thwaites (JCT600 Brooklands Leeds) qualified on pole, narrowly ahead of Saturday’s Race 1 winner Toby Flannagan (Maranello Sales). Staurt Willson (Graypaul Nottingham) rounded out the top three in qualifying, setting up a dramatic final race in the Coppa Shell, with a number of drivers in with a chance of taking the title.