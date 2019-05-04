Cheung and Jansen fastest in Coppa Shell

Eric Cheung set the fastest time this morning in the Coppa Shell qualifying session held in very wet conditions that made the Austrian track extremely treacherous.

Murat in slipstream. The Formula Racing driver stopped the clock at 1:41.112, earning him his second pole of the season. Murat Cuhadaroglu completes the first row, 432 thousandths of a second behind, with the Turkish driver clocking his best performance on the last lap before the chequered flag. Standings leader, Tani Hanna, was third fastest. The Lebanese driver will have to cope with a grid handicap based on the results of the previous round. After the excellent podium obtained on a soaking Valencia track, Fons Scheltema finished in fourth ahead of Christian Kinch and James Weiland.

Jansen by a whisker. In the Coppa Shell Am, Henric Jansen took pole, just 30 thousandths of a second ahead of 'Alex Fox’. The Formula Racing driver recorded the fastest lap of 1:42.824, which earned him seventh place overall. Giuseppe Ramelli and Agata Smolka are on the second row of the grid, after the podium held in the previous round at Valencia. Austrian Alexander Nussbaumer and German 'Boris Gideon' start from fifth and sixth on the grid, followed by the leader in the standings Laurent De Meeus.