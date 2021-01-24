Challenge test prize for Girls on Track finalists

The announcement of the winner of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, marked the end of the first stage of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission initiative, organised in partnership with the Ferrari Driver Academy. Four young women made it to the final stage following a worldwide selection process involving 145 national motoring organisations, with sixteen-year-old Maya Weug becoming the first to join the Ferrari Driver Academy.

The other three finalists, Frenchwoman Doriane Pin and Brazilians Antonella Bassani and Julia Ayoub, displayed very impressive skills. On the back of this, Ferrari decided to offer them a test in a 488 Challenge Evo, a car used in the Prancing Horse one-make championships.

