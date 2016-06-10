10 giugno 2016

Montreal, 10 June 2016 - Summertime has arrived in the city of Montreal, and as the greenery flourishes besides the grand city avenues, so do the crowds making their pilgrimage for the Parc Jean-Drapeau for Formula One celebrations. The Tifosi travel vast lengths in support of Scuderia Ferrari, but so do the 35 drivers of the Ferrari Challenge, representing the United States, Canada, Venezuela and the Netherlands. The longest running one-make series makes its annual return to Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve for the fourth round of racing this season in support of the Canadian Grand Prix Championship ensues. Going into the weekend, the 2015 North American champion Emmanuel Anassis (Ferrari Quebec), returns to his home turf leading the Trofeo Pirelli class with 92 points. But following with just 7 points behind is the young Gregory Romanelli (The Collection) who saw a double victory here in Montreal last year. He’s keen on delivering the same performance and stand high above the podium steps again. Steve Johnson (Ferrari of Ft. Lauderdale) continues to showcase his strong zeal in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class. Maintaining a lead with 94 points, Johnson has stood on the podium steps at each race this season. But Patrice Brisebois (Ferrari Quebec) and James Weiland (Boardwalk Ferrari) remain in tight contention with only 1 point separating the two drivers. Joe Courtney (Miller Motor Cars) has seen the most success this season, accumulated 107 points thus far, greatly increasing his lead in the Coppa Shell championship. Schedule. The Ferrari Challenge has run here since 1993, and as tradition ensues, the racing spectacles of the weekend will sure delight. Today's schedule sees two practice sessions. Qualifying is reserved for Saturday morning and the first race of the weekend at 3:35 PM EDT. The second race will precede the Canadian Grand Prix at 11:05 AM EDT with the F1 race going green at 2:00 PM EDT.