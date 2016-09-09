09 settembre 2016

Hockenheim, 9 September 2016 – This weekend, the Ferrari Challenge Europe will be featured as the third to last event of the season, in the context of the Hockenheim Ferrari Racing Days. Two favourites stand out in the Trofeo Pirelli and in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, but the level of the drivers is so even and so high that upsets cannot be ruled out. Trofeo Pirelli. Bjorn Grossmann is the obvious favourite in the main class. After a slow start, the Octane 126 team's driver took four of the last five races and took the lead in the standings. The reigning Ferrari Challenge Europe champion is at home in Hockenheim and will attempt to increase his lead over his main rivals, the pair from the Rossocorsa team of Philipp Baron and Marcello Puglisi, each one of whom has four podiums to his credit. The other racers to watch are Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing), David Gostner, and Fabio Leimer, a Swiss driver and former Gp2 champion, who started out with two second places at the Sochi event for the Octane 126 team. Pirelli Am. In Trofeo Pirelli Am, Sam Smeeth can start to smile, as the title seems to come ever closer. The British driver of Strastone Ferrari will try to gain a handful of points over his main rivals, namely John Farano and Tommaso Rocca of Rossocorsa and Martin Nelson of Scuderia Autoropa. In fact, if he leaves Hockenheim 91 points ahead of the first of his rivals, he will be mathematically certain to gain the championship. Schedule. The two races of the Trofeo Pirelli are scheduled for Saturday at 5:15 p.m. and Sunday at 4:35 p.m. To get into a race mood, here are the highlights of the latest event held at the Sochi Autodrom.