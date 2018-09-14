14 settembre 2018

Barcelona - The Ferrari Challenge Europe is gearing up for its sixth round at the Catalunya-Barcelona Circuit in Montmelò. The fight for the title is still open in all categories although some could be decided over the weekend. Trofeo Pirelli Am. The Trofeo Pirelli Am is the most likely to be wrapped up in Barcelona. Chris Froggatt (Ferrari GB - HR Owen) has dominated the season, with only the young Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) still in with a chance. However, her British rival just needs a handful of points to seal the deal on the penultimate round. This class also sees the return of Christoforou Pantelis (Ferrari GB - HR Owen) and the debut of Germano Salernitano (Gohm Motorsport). Trofeo Pirelli. The other standings are much more fluid, although Formula Racing driver, Nicklas Nielsen, holds a comfortable 38-point lead over Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) in the Trofeo Pirelli. In Barcelona, we expect good results from Singapore's debutant Sean Hudspeth, but also Jens Liebhauser and Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing) can do well. Coppa Shell. A really interesting three-way fight is taking shape in the Coppa Shell. Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) tops the standings with three wins in the last five races but he has not yet shaken off his two fiercest rivals, Christophe Hurni (Team Zenith Sion-Lausanne) and Erich Prinoth (Ineco-MP Racing) who lag respectively 20.5 and 21 points behind. Coppa Shell Am. The tightest fight is in the Coppa Shell Am where Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) and Murat Cuhadaroglu (Kessel Racing) are separated by just one point, with Alexander Nussbaumer of Formula Racing in hot pursuit, just 6.5 points behind. Indeed, the Austrian is currently the in-form driver with three victories in the last six races. Programme. After Friday's free practices qualifying will be held on Saturday (9 am and 11:30 am) followed the first two races of the weekend. The Coppa Shell gets underway at 12:50 pm while the Trofeo Pirelli starts at 3:35 pm. The same programme is repeated on Sunday.