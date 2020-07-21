Challenge Europe rankings after Barcelona

The second round of the European series saw some drivers keep their lead and other new faces appear at the top of the various rankings.

Trofeo Pirelli. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi kept the class leadership after two second places and the fastest lap in Race-2. He is 15 points ahead of Thomas Neubauer and Fabienne Wohlwend, both on 45. While the Frenchman dominated the Catalan weekend, the young driver from Liechtenstein’s two third places keeps her fully in contention for the title.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Despite three wins out of four races in the first two rounds, Matús Vyboh is only one length ahead of Frederik Paulsen. The Slovakian tops the ranking on 58 points, while the Dane has 57, thanks in part to the bonuses awarded for his pole positions at Barcelona. Next up is Olivier Grotz, on 43, a perennial so far on the bottom step of the podium. He even came close to victory in Race-1, only to see it slip from his grasp in the very final stages. Robert Ziemian finished 22 lengths back as he gains experience in the 488 Challenge Evo. He is one point ahead of Frederik Espersen, on the podium in Race-2, and four in front of “AC”, absent from Barcelona. Both John Dhillon and Hanno Laskowski moved up the ranking on their season debut.

Coppa Shell. The gentleman drivers category sees an Intense fight at the top of the standings. After two wins, Roger Grouwels is in the lead on 55 points, seven ahead of Ernst Kirchmayr. Not counting Race-2 at Imola for the Dutchman and Race-1 in Spain for the Austrian, both drivers have won three podiums. Fons Scheltema is behind them on 42 points. The Dutchman was unlucky to miss out on the podium in Race-2 in Barcelona. Of the leading trio, the Kessel Racing driver has the most experience in the Prancing Horse series, and after excluding his worst results at the end of the season, he won't be out of the running. This is also the case for reigning world champion, James Weiland. In his debut season, the American secured a first and a second place in Barcelona, plus pole position in Race 1, which puts him right into the fight for the title. However, he can't afford any missteps in the remaining races.

Coppa Shell Am. The Barcelona weekend changed the face of the standings led by Michael Simoncic after Imola. After two complicated races for the Austrian, “Alex Fox” replaced him as the leader on 49 points. The Frenchman finally achieved a much-coveted victory in Race-2, with a six-length advantage over Simoncic. The German “Boris Gideon”, is not too far behind on 37 after two podiums and the fastest lap in Race-1. Then just one point further back comes Laurent De Meeus, third in Race-2 in Barcelona. Matthias Moser and Dusan Palcr also made progress, the latter the winner in Race-1. Likewise, for Willem Van der Vorm, who took pole in Race-1 and a total of 15 points in Catalonia.

Coppa Team. As usual, the battle between the Ferrari Challenge Europe teams is exciting. Baron Motorsport tops the standings on 107 points, five more than Rossocorsa. Formula Racing follows on 91 points, ahead of Scuderia Praha on 85. Octane 126 is just a little further back on 63 points, but it can count on the great performances of Fabienne Wohlwend, provisional leader of the Ladies standings.