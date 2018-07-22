22 luglio 2018

Brno, 22 July 2018 – The second races of the fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe were held at Brno, in an atmosphere marked by the sad news about Sergio Marchionne's health. Nicklas Nielsen and Chris Froggatt notched up further wins in the Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am, while Ernst Kirchmayr and Saturday's winner Alexander Nussbaumer emerged victorious in the Coppa Shell. Trofeo Pirelli. Nicklas Nielsen, in the 488 Challenge of Formula Racing, made a perfect start for the second consecutive day, thus cushioning himself from the attacks of Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126). However, the race was soon over for rookie Sean Hudspeth (Formula Racing) and Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing) who came into contact in one of the very first corners. Jens Liebhauser took advantage, with a second successive podium finish presented to him on a platter. Pirelli Am. The first lap claimed another two victims, with John Dhillon and local hero Jan Danis coming into contact and putting themselves out of the running. Ahead Chris Froggatt (Ferrari GB - HR Owen) quickly pulled away leaving Robert Pergl (Scuderia Praha) and Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) to fight for second. It was Pergl who came out on top in the end. Froggatt is now a whisker away from the title. Before the race Olivier Beretta and the Scuderia Ferrari mechanics brought the allure of Formula 1 to fans in the Czech Republic with scorching accelerations, fast pit stops and the famous celebratory “donuts”. Coppa Shell. The heavens then opened over the Coppa Shell race at 3.30 pm. Race officials had to bring out the Safety Car and some teams worked too long on the cars so a number of drivers suffered a 25-second penalty. Ernst Kirchmayr was the day’s big star in the 488 Challenge of Baron Motorsport. The Austrian caught and overtook championship leader Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) and Ineco-MP Racing’s Manuela Gostner and Erich Prinoth, who both were then penalised. In the end Kirchmayr finished first, ahead of Cheung, who further stretched his lead in the standings, with wet weather specialist Vladimir Hladik taking the third step of the podium Shell Am. Formula Racing’s Alexander Nussbaumer pulled off another masterful race in the Coppa Shell Am class. The Austrian driver managed the car in the early stages and then launched an attack in the final part catching Agata Smolka (Rossocorsa) for the win. Third place went to local hero Dusan Palcr (Scuderia Praha), while championship contenders Ingvar Mattsson (Scuderia Autoropa) and Murat Cuhadaroglu (Kessel Racing) were placed fourth and fifth. [playlistembed4me id="26559b88-c926-4b0d-b569-d8dfc81aefd2"]