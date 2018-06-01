Maranello - The fourth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2018 season is less than a week away. The championship moves to Misano Adriatico, near Rimini, a track particularly famous for motorcycling, but that is sure to put on an exciting show for car enthusiasts.

Unusual format. Unlike the other race weekends, the Misano event will take place at night. For the second time in its history, the Challenge Europe will see two days of nighttime races. Nearly forty 488 Challenges will battle it out in two categories: Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell.

Friday and Saturday. As they are taking place at night the races will be held on Friday and Saturday 8 and 9 June, kicking off at 8:00 pm for the Coppa Shell and 10:15 pm for the Trofeo Pirelli. This gives Riviera holidaymakers a wonderful opportunity to round off their day at the seaside with a trip to see the Ferraris on track.

Well-stocked paddock. As always in the Ferrari Challenge the show won’t only take place on track. From the tests on Wednesday, the paddock of the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli will host a series of attractions worthy of a visit in themselves. The entire range will be on show to the public, including the new Portofino and 812 Superfast. The extraordinary Ferrari 488 Pista, Maranello’s latest special series, will also take a bow in a dedicated hospitality area. The Ferrari Store, also in the paddock, will be selling Ferrari promotional items and merchandise.

Andrea Bertolini. Special race advisor, Andrea Bertolini, will join the drivers for the weekend. Bertolini is just back from the 1000 km of Paul Ricard and is all set for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The experienced driver from Emilia will help the race officials in the management of the four races.