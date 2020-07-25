Challenge Drivers take Ceremonial Laps of IMS Oval

Indianapolis IN 25 luglio 2020

Friday’s activities included a special treat for the drivers of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli in North America, taking a few laps around the famed Indianapolis Speedway oval, led by none other than Roger Penske. Driving a Ferrari F8 Tributo, “The Captain” led the drivers of the Ferrari Challenge series in their Ferrari 488 Challenge EVO cars for four laps at a moderate pace to give drivers a small taste of what competing in the Indy 500 would feel like. The celebratory moment was preceded by a few remarks from Mr. Penske and Louis Colmache, Head of Motorsports for Ferrari North America to the assembled drivers as the grid was staged at the start/finish line. “As a racer and race team owner, I know how much fun it is to take your car and come out on a track like this. We want it to be special to come to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and drive around the track. I think the relationship that each of you [the drivers] have individually and collectively with Ferrari is amazing,” said Mr. Penske. The activity is sure to be a highlight for many drivers’ season and kicked off the series’ first weekend back in action since Ferrari Racing Days at Road Atlanta in March. The weekend’s action continues with qualifying and racing action on Saturday and Sunday. All on track sessions will be available to watch live online via live.ferrari.com and motorsport.tv.