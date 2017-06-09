09 giugno 2017

Zhejiang, 9 June 2017 – The 2017 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific race series continue its races in Great China region. After being main programme of 2017 Ferrari Racing Days in China by the end of May, Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific comes to the whole-new Zhejiang International Circuit this weekend. Zhejiang comes as the third round of the APAC series, followed by Malaysia in its famous F1 track, Sepang International Circuit at the early July. A totally new facility. The newly built Zhejiang International Circuit is the latest international class track in China while Ferrari Challenge races becomes to be its debut show to public. Built around a hill, this new track is 3.20 kilometer with maximum width to 12 meter. This unique anti-clock circuit with 16 corners has very special high-low design with its biggest gap equal to 19 meter. Drivers will gather in this third round of season from countries and regions including China, Chinese Hong Kong, Chinese Taiwan, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Italy and so on. All 28 drivers will be divided into Trofeo Pirelli, Pirelli AM, Pirelli 458 and Shell classes. Meanwhile, they will also chase honor of Gentlemen Cup and Ladies Cup. 488 Challenge car. This year, some participants seen in action will race in the latest 488 Challenge vehicle. This is the seventh car used in the one-make series which is the first one with turbo engine. After the first two rounds, Philippe Prette from Italy is the leader on Championship in Trofeo Pirelli while in this race weekend he will be challenged by Chinese famous professional driver Tengyi Jiang. Chinese driver Yanbin Xing is leading in Pirelli AM class and Japanese driver Makoto Fujiwara is the same role in Coppa Shell field. Min Xiao from China got the first position in the championship of Trofeo Pirelli 458 group. Schedule. In this race weekend, the Challenge drivers will undertake six rounds of practice sessions to learn more about this whole-new track, with the first race on Saturday 10 June at 14:15 local time and the second race on Sunday to start at the same timing.