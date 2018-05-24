24 maggio 2018

Shanghai, 24 May 2018 - The Round 3 of Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific Series will come back to Shanghai this weekend, at the iconic Shanghai International Circuit from 25th to 27th May 2018, as the most spectacular part of 2018 Ferrari Racing Days which is the biggest annual Ferrari Festival across Greater China region. Calendar classic. Following the opening round in Australia with Formula One race weekend and the second round to Auckland as its first visit in New Zealand, Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific Series will come back to China visiting its most familiar circuit in Asia Pacific. The Shanghai International Circuit made its first appearance in 2004 to hold F1 Chinese Grand Prix in last 15 years, its two long straights and a series high-speed corners bring great technical challenge and highest speed experience. Ten local heroes. This weekend, including more than 10 local heroes there will be 35 Ferrari Challenge drivers racing in three classes. With two victories in last round and three podiums in first four races, Italian Phillippe Prette leads the Trofeo Pirelli class championship. In second place is James Weiland from USA with 13 points to close. In the Coppa Shell, Chinese Yanbin Xing is at the top of class standing, who is one of two drivers in this class winning points in every race till now. He is followed by Tani Hanna from Lebanon and Tiger Wu from Chinese Taipei. Andrew Moon from Korea heads the Coppa Shell AM category standings. Both from New Zealand, David Dicker and Grant Baker are in hot pursuit after finishing their home races. Schedule. The Challenge drivers will undertake six rounds of practice sessions this weekend with four open practice sessions and two free practice sessions, ahead of Qualifying 1 on Saturday morning. The first race of the weekend will be at 2:45pm on Saturday 26th May while the second one will be at 2:30pm local time on Sunday 27th May.