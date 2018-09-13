13 settembre 2018

Singapore, 13 September 2018 — Round 6 of 2018 Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific will make its fourth appearance in Singapore in support of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. The Marina Bay Street circuit will see 32 drivers getting behind the wheel of the 488 Challenge for one practice session tomorrow, one qualifying session on Saturday and two adrenalin-filled races over the weekend around the 5.065 km floodlit harbourside street circuit. The Standings. The title chase for each of the three classifications has reached fever pitch as the Challenge drivers fight for the 2018 championship before the final race in Monza, Italy. Following the last race held on 23 to 25 August at the Suzuka International Circuit, Alex Au from Hong Kong continues to lead the Trofeo Pirelli standings with 142 points, and has consistently been standing on the podium steps for the last four rounds with three wins. Philippe Prette from Italy is his nearest rival with 123 points. Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia is third with 113 points. The winner of Race-1 in Suzuka, Go Max, is a close fourth in the standings with 89 points. With only 19 points separating Au and Prette, expect to see an epic title battle during the weekend. Coppa Shell. In Coppa Shell class, it was five wins in a row for Tani Hanna from Lebanon over the last three rounds, further solidifying his lead at the top of the table with 176 points. He has a 79-point lead over his nearest rival, Tiger Wu of Chinese Taipei who has 97 points. Twelve points behind comes Yanbin Xing from China with 85 points, who is also celebrating the title of being the first driver to reach 100 starts in Ferrari Challenge APAC series. Meanwhile, David Dicker from Australia has maintained his lead in the Coppa Shell AM category with a total of 145 points, a 26-point advantage over Grant Baker from New Zealand at 119 points. Andrew Moon from Korea isn’t far behind with 105 points. Schedule. Tomorrow’s schedule sees one Practice session taking place at 7.15PM local time under the floodlights. The qualifying and first race of the weekend will take place on Saturday at 2.40PM and 4.55PM local time respectively while the second race on Sunday will be at 4.55PM local time.