Shanghai - Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific Series started its first race of the third round as one of the most important parts on 2018 Ferrari Racing Days in China. Heavy raining and wind in the day before made Shanghai International Circuit quite complex while all Challenge drivers showed their enterprising and talent to adjust in tight fighting. Thousands of Tifosi and spectators gave greatest cheering, highly appreciated this amazing race. After six practice sessions, all 29 drivers got used to this F1-class track which is 5.451km with long straight and very challenging high-speed corners. There has been quite heavy rain on Friday which made track surface very green and slippery in first qualifying and first race.

Trofeo Pirelli. Starting from pole position, Alex Au from Hong Kong won this dramatic race establishing his own pace right from the word “go”. The field behind him were in quite fierce pattern. Angelo Negro from Italy who started from 6th well recovered his race and got the second place in this class. Championship leader Philippe Prette was the third driver to cross the finish line in Trofeo Pirelli class.

Coppa Shell. Local hero Eric Zang offered a perfect show to Chinese audience as he was the third overall to finish the race in whole field in front of many Trofeo Pirelli drivers. Started from 11th on the grid, Zang had very good feeling on this most famous Chinese track. Johannes Setiawan from Indonesia also showed solid driving skills in this race and got the second place in Shell class while Tani Hanna grabbed the last place on the podium.

Coppa Shell Am. Coppa Shell AM had David Dicker from Australia as the first finisher, who closed gap on the class standing to Andrew Moon from Korea. He was followed by another local driver Min Xiao and Grant Baker from New Zealand. Dicker was also the winner of Gentleman Cup while Kanthicha Chimsiri from Thailand won the Ladies Cup.

Schedule. Track action for Race 2 of the Ferrari Challenge weekend in Shanghai continues tomorrow at 2:30PM local time.

